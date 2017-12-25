 Pope on Christmas laments ‘winds of war’ blowing around the world | world-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Pope on Christmas laments ‘winds of war’ blowing around the world

In his traditional Christmas message and blessing, the pontiff said children in the Middle East continue to suffer because of growing tension between Israelis and Palestinians.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2017 19:00 IST
Pope Francis looks on from the balcony of St Peter's basilica during the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas address on Monday in Vatican. (AFP)

As Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus, the pope has depicted suffering reflected “in the faces of little children,” citing war and other tensions in places including the Middle East, Africa and the Korean Peninsula.

Pope Francis told the faithful on Monday that “the winds of war are blowing in our world and an outdated model of development continues to produce human, societal and environmental decline.”

In his traditional Christmas message and blessing, the pontiff said children in the Middle East “continue to suffer because of growing tension between Israelis and Palestinians,” while Syria remains “marked by war” and ongoing conflict in Yemen “has been largely forgotten.”

He offered a prayer that “confrontation may be overcome on the Korean Peninsula.”

