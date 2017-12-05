Possible ‘elements of genocide’ in Myanmar: UN rights chief

The UN rights chief warned on Tuesday that Myanmar’s abuses against the Rohingya, prompting some 620,000 members of the largely Muslim minority to flee in a matter of months, could contain “elements of genocide.”

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein listed an array of abuses against the Rohingya, including allegations of “killing by random firing of bullets, use of grenades, shooting at close range, stabbings, beatings to death and the burning of houses with families inside”.

He then asked the UN Human Rights Council: “Given all of this, can anyone rule out that elements of genocide may be present?”