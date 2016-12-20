Post-Berlin, UK tightens security for holiday season

Scotland Yard on Tuesday said it had detailed plans to protect public events during the Christmas and New Year period, when large numbers of people are expected at events such as the fireworks display on the Thames.

It said in a statement after Monday’s truck attack in Berlin and the assassination of the Russian envoy in Ankara: “As a matter of routine, as a precaution, we review our plans after attacks overseas, and we are doing so at present following the awful incidents in Berlin and Ankara last night.”

The current threat level from international terrorism is set to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely in the United Kingdom.

Scotland Yard said its security plans recognised and considered the range of threats, including the use of large vehicles.

Top security officials revealed in November that Britain had foiled 12 terror attacks in the past three years.

