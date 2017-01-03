 President-elect Trump wants more info on Russia: Spokesperson | world-news | Hindustan Times
President-elect Trump wants more info on Russia: Spokesperson

world Updated: Jan 03, 2017 01:19 IST
AP
AP
Highlight Story

In this December 28 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, stands with boxing promoter Don King as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer is defending cryptic comments by President-elect Donald Trump that he knows “things that other people don’t know” when it comes to allegations of Russian hacking.

Spicer tells Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that Trump is getting national security briefings “on a daily basis” and “there doesn’t seem to be conclusive evidence” Russians were behind the hacking of Democratic emails during the election.

Spicer also dismissed on Monday a report released by the FBI and Homeland Security Department supporting the accusations against Russia, calling it a “how-to” manual on basic cybersecurity for Democrats.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today Show,” Spicer said President Barack Obama only punished Russia after Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the election and that the recent sanctions were politically motivated.

