President Obama turns groomsman at his aide’s wedding

Even before he has formally left, America is already missing Barack Obama. Earlier today, the outgoing President delivered a farewell speech that left many teary-eyed.

As he enters his final week in the White House, Obama has already been offered one new job: as ‘President of Playlists’ for streaming company Spotify. But over the weekend, he decided to take on another role.

America’s 44th President donned his best suit and served as a groomsman at the Florida wedding of his long-time staffer and most frequent golf partner, Marvin Nicholson, reported the Washington Post.

Just an ordinary wedding? Look more closely. That's John Kerry officiating, and President Obama as a groomsman. pic.twitter.com/6SPw15FRpP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2017

According to the Post, “Nicholson has worked at Obama’s side throughout his time in the White House, planning the president’s trips and keeping him company, whether on the golf course or playing cards on Air Force One. ” Nicholson and his wife, Helen Pajcic, who works with the Department of Education, tied the knot at a private home in Jacksonville, Florida.

@carriemelago I'm going to need another groomsman in less than a month. I'll ask @PressSec if Obama has the availability — Jimmy Orr (@JimmyOrr) August 28, 2014

Both Nicholson and his wife worked on Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and Pajcic has worked in the Obama administration. Obama wasn’t the only high-profile guest at the wedding. Secretary of State John Kerry officiated the wedding nuptials.

Earlier today, Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech in Chicago, a few miles away from Grant Park where he gave his presidential victory speech eight years ago. In the speech, where he thanked his daughters and wife Michelle Obama for standing by his side, he seemed to be passing the baton not to the next President, but the people of America.