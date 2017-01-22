 President Trump deletes misspelled tweet saying he’s ‘honered’ to serve America | world-news | Hindustan Times
President Trump deletes misspelled tweet saying he’s ‘honered’ to serve America

Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!”(AFP)

The President has had some trouble with his spelling.

Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that “I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States!” He misspelled “honored” by swapping in an “e’‘ for an “o.”

The president posted the incorrectly spelled tweet at 11:57 a.m. Twelve minutes later, it was deleted and the message was re-posted, this time with the correct spelling.

Trump posted the incorrect tweet from his original @realdonaldtrump account, not his new @POTUS handle. He then posted the same message, with a photo, from the new account.

The deletion raises questions about whether a deleted Trump tweet would run afoul of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the preservation of presidential communications.

