Prince Harry designs engagement ring for Meghan, uses Princess Diana’s diamonds

There was something old and something new in the ring Meghan Markle, the American actress, wore when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

The ring, which the prince himself designed, bore three glittering diamonds: a central stone from Botswana and two others from the collection of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997, the couple said in a joint interview shared on social media on Monday.

Meghan Markle sports the engagement ring designed by Price Harry. (REUTERS)

“It’s incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us, and it’s perfect,” Markle said to Prince Harry during the interview.

The ring is yellow gold, Markle’s favourite, Prince Harry said.

The couple dated for about a year and a half before getting engaged in November. Just weeks into their relationship, Prince Harry invited Markle on a five-day trip to Botswana, New York Times reported.

“Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me,” he said during the interview.

The Prince, 33, and Markle, 36, appeared for photographers at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden on Monday shortly after announcing the engagement.

The ring was made by Cleave and Company, official jewellers to Queen Elizabeth II. The company’s director said in a statement that it was “greatly honoured to have been of service.”

