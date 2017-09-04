Prince William, Kate expecting third child: Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, George and Charlotte, who are aged four and two. Their third child would be fifth in line to the British throne.

William, 35, is the eldest son of Prince Charles, the first in line to the throne, and a grandson of the queen.