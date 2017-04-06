 Priority in Syria remains UN resolution and peace talks, says France | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Priority in Syria remains UN resolution and peace talks, says France

world Updated: Apr 06, 2017 13:04 IST
Syria gas attack

Men inspect a piece of a rocket that landed south of Daraa Al-Balad in Syria.(Reuters Photo)

France is still seeking a United Nations security council resolution on Syria, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that diplomatic negotiations were a priority over possible military action.

“France is still seeking to talk with its partners on the security council, especially the permanent members, and Russia in particular,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told CNews television.

Asked whether France could join any possible US military action on Syria, following widespread condemnation of a suspected Syrian government poison gas attack on civilians this week, Ayrault replied that France’s priority remained seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

“The first stage is to get a resolution vote and above all to re-start peace negotiations in Geneva. It is not to go in ourselves, under the pretext that the US president may have a rush of blood to the head, and get onto a war footing,” said Ayrault.

tags

more from world

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you