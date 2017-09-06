Protest in Nepal against Gauri Lankesh killing

Dozens of Nepalese journalists, writers and columnists on Wednesday joined a protest in Kathmandu against the killing of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was gunned down by unidentified men at her home in Bengaluru.

They held a condolence meeting after the protest near Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of Nepal. They carried placards and banners decrying the killing and attacks on the freedom of the press.

The protestors condemned the killing of Lankesh, an outspoken critic of Hindu extremism who was shot dead on Tuesday evening, and expressed solidarity with Indian journalists.

The protest was organised through posts on social media platforms. Several people who addressed the gathering urged the Indian government take stern action against those responsible for the murder.

Nepalese journalists, writers and columnists at a protest against the killing of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh in Kathmandu on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The power of words cannot be defeated by guns,” CK Lal, a prominent and widely read Nepalese columnist, told the solemn function. “The gruesome killing of Gauri Lankesh shows the record of Indian press freedom is below that of Syria and Iraq.”

“We outnumber your bullets !” said one placard carried by a woman. Another placard stated, “ Fascism is not defined by its victims but by the way it kills them.”

Nepalese media, including news websites and TV channels, prominently covered the killing on Wednesday. Social media users also protested against the killing and called on the Indian government to protect journalists.