Protesters charged after flying ‘RESIST’ banner from crane

world Updated: Jan 27, 2017 08:55 IST
Washington
Greenpeace activists hold an anti-Trump protest as they display a banner reading ‘Resist’ from a construction crane near the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2017.(Reuters Photo)

Reports say seven Greenpeace protesters are facing misdemeanor charges after climbing a 270-foot tall construction crane just blocks from the White House at midweek and unfurling a huge banner with the word “RESIST.”

Wednesday’s climb came a day after the Trump administration moved to delay implementation of several environmental rules.

Court authorities said Thursday that each of the seven is charged with misdemeanor offenses: unlawful entry, destruction of property, and unlawful demonstrating. Those charged were identified as being from California and Maryland, according to the reports.

The banner appearing to encourage opposition to President Donald Trump’s environmental agenda was visible from the White House grounds for several hours Wednesday.

Local reports say those who made the climb beginning early Wednesday were taken into custody hours later, after descending.

