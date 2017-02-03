 Protests at NYU event against speaker with ‘track record’ of incendiary language | world-news | Hindustan Times
Protests at NYU event against speaker with ‘track record’ of incendiary language

world Updated: Feb 03, 2017 12:59 IST
AP, New York
New York University

Police at NYU campus after fights broke out at a protest against an appearance by Gavin McInnes.(Twitter/@NYULocal)

Fights have broken out at a protest at New York University amid an appearance by a conservative speaker, who school officials say was hit by pepper spray.

Gavin McInnes was invited to speak on campus Thursday night by the NYU College Republicans. McInnes is an actor, comedian and co-founder of Vice Media.

His appearance sparked a protest by another group called the NYU Anti-Fascists, who said that McInnes has a track record “of using incendiary language.”

WNBC-TV reports that when McInnes arrived, chaos erupted.

NYU spokesman John Beckman says fights broke out and McInnes was hit with pepper spray. Beckman says McInnes tried to continue with the event, but stopped when protesters rushed into the room.

Police arrested a number of people. It’s unclear exactly how many.

