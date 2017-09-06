 Putin calls for talks with North Korea, says sanctions are not a solution | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Putin calls for talks with North Korea, says sanctions are not a solution

North Korea on Sunday conducted its most powerful atomic test, triggering global alarm.

world Updated: Sep 06, 2017 12:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in shake hands during their meeting as part of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University at Russky Island outside Vladivostok on September 6.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in shake hands during their meeting as part of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University at Russky Island outside Vladivostok on September 6.(AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in on Wednesday after which he condemned North Korea’s missile testing and called for talks to try to resolve the crisis.

Putin, speaking in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok, said it was not possible to resolve the North Korean crisis with just sanctions and pressure alone.

Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programme was a flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions, said Putin.

“Without political and diplomatic tools, it is impossible to make headway in the current situation; to be more precise, it is impossible at all,” Putin said at a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart.

more from world
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you