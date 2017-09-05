 Putin orders Foreign Ministry to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property | world-news | Hindustan Times
Putin orders Foreign Ministry to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his Foreign Ministry to sue the U.S. government over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States

world Updated: Sep 05, 2017 21:47 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Xiamen, China September 5, 2017.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Xiamen, China September 5, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his Foreign Ministry to sue the U.S. government over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin this week warned he would order to take legal action over alleged violations of Russia’s property rights by Washington.

Putin also said Moscow reserved the right to further cut the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in response to what he called Washington’s “boorish” treatment of Russia’s diplomatic mission on U.S. soil that took place last week.

