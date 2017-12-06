Putin says will seek new six-year term as president in March polls
Agence France-Presse, Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he would seek a new six-year term in the country’s March elections in a move that would extend his rule to 2024.
“I will offer my candidacy for the post of president of the Russian Federation,” he said at the GAZ factory in Nizhny Novgorod, surrounded by workers.