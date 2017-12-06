 Putin says will seek new six-year term as president in March polls | world-news | Hindustan Times
Putin says will seek new six-year term as president in March polls

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would seek a new six-year term in the country’s March elections.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2017 20:11 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Railway Congress in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Railway Congress in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he would seek a new six-year term in the country’s March elections in a move that would extend his rule to 2024.

“I will offer my candidacy for the post of president of the Russian Federation,” he said at the GAZ factory in Nizhny Novgorod, surrounded by workers.

