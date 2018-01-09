Responsible or bizarre? Man calls up 911 to report himself for drink driving

In what is probably one of the most bizarre telephone conversations, a man from Winter Haven called up 911 and reported himself for drink driving on New Year’s Eve.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released an audio clip of the conversation on Facebook and emphasised on the need for driving free of the influence of alcohol or drugs. “DUI (Driving Under Influence) is not a laughing matter. However...in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn’t help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off),” the post read.

The ‘entertaining’ conversation between Michael and the dispatcher is thus:

“Hello, 911, what’s your emergency?”

“I’m just drunk, I don’t know where I am.”

“What is it you’re trying to report, sir?”

I’m just drunk driving. I’ve been driving around all night to get pulled over”

The audio clip goes on to reveal that Michael Lester had slept for only four hours in the past four days and admitted to swallowing meth instead of smoking it. The dispatcher can be heard engaging the man in a conversation for over 3 minutes, constantly asking him to pull over to a safe place, while directing a deputy to Michael’s location.

“What color is your car?”

“It’s red”

“Are you in a parking lot?”

“No, I’m driving on the wrong side of the road”

Fortunately, Michael was stopped before anyone got hurt. The man first told the deputy he had only two beers, and then changed it to ‘three or four.’

“Michael is having a hard time learning this lesson. He has a criminal history which includes a previous DUI, as well as aggravated battery, drug possession, disorderly conduct, resisting, and hit & run,” the Facebook post read.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office had thirty DUI arrests in December 2017.