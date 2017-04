A retired colonel of Pakistani army was gunned down on Wednesday by two unidentified assailants here.

The bike-borne assailants chased his car and opened fire on the busy Shahrah-e-Faisal road near the Baluch colony flyover, police said.

“This appears to be a target killing. He was shot by a 9 mm pistol,” a senior police officer said.

Two passersby were also injured in the attack when stray bullets hit them.