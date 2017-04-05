 Rhode Island man convicted of raping girlfriend over smoking last cigarette | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rhode Island man convicted of raping girlfriend over smoking last cigarette

world Updated: Apr 05, 2017 08:42 IST
Associated Press
Woonsocket

Representational photo.

A Rhode Island man has been convicted of repeatedly raping his then-girlfriend after he became angry that she smoked their last cigarette.

The Providence Journal reported the attorney general’s office as saying a Superior Court jury convicted 36-year-old Leopoldo Belen of Woonsocket of four counts of first-degree sexual assault for the April 2014 attack.

Prosecutors said Belen violently assaulted the then-21-year-old woman, who fled the Woonsocket apartment wearing only a bed sheet. A neighbour called 911.

Belen is accused in a separate case of beating 78-year-old Delor Cabral to death during a home invasion in 2013. Authorities have said that Cabral, a landlord, was trying to defend one of his tenants from being robbed.

Belen has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges. His lawyer didn’t immediately comment.

tags

more from world

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you