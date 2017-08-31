Rising to the occasion: Trapped at work, bakers help feed Harvey victims bread

A group of bakers at a Houston bakery rose marvellously to keep victims of Hurricane Harvey well fed, much like the bread they make.

The workers were stuck inside the El Bolilo Bakery for two days, but instead of sitting around they baked dozens of sheets of pan dulce (a Mexican pastry that means ‘sweet bread’) for those affected by the storm.

“Hurricane Harvey pan dulce we are going to take to those in need. Bakers we’re stuck inside for two days!” the bakery’s Facebook page shared.

Store manager Brian Alvarado said that they used more than 1900 kg of flour to make the delicious bread which was then delivered around in an old jeep, according to a Facebook post.

Some of our bakers have been stuck in our Wayside location for two days, finally got to them, they made all this bread to deliver to first responders and those in need. #houston #hurricaneharvey #flood #houstonflood #tropicalstorm #harvey A post shared by El Bolillo Bakery (@elbolillobakery) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

The bakers has been actively working through the night and day, keeping everyone updated through their social media channels.

It’s as they say - a friend in ‘knead’ is a friend in deed. Facebook posts on the Mexican bakery’s page have been shared over 4,000 times, with the comment section brimming with gratitude and good wishes.

In a good example of ‘what goes around comes around’, a social media user, in a friendly gesture, extended monetary help.

“For most of the time, they decided not to waste time and made as much pan dulce as they could,” store manager, Brian Alvarado told Chron.com. “How they helped us today is the only reason we were able to open today.”

Hurricane Harvey that has claimed at least 35 lives and affected 32,000 people slammed into the Texas coast on August 25. With winds up to 130 miles per hour, it is the most powerful storm in over a decade to hit the mainland United States.