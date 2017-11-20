Robert Mugabe defies pressure to resign, pushes Zimbabwe into uncertainty

Robert Mugabe clung on as Zimbabwe’s president Sunday, using national TV to insist he still holds power despite a military takeover and mounting pressure for his autocratic 37-year rule to end.

Crowds who gathered in bars and cafes in Harare to watch the address, which was widely expected would end in the 93-year-old’s resignation, were left stunned and disconsolate. Some wept openly.

“The (ruling ZANU-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes,” Mugabe said.

His words pitched the country into deep uncertainty, as they imply he will seek to stay in office until at least mid-December.