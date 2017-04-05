 Russia says Syria gas attack caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal | world-news | Hindustan Times
Russia says Syria gas attack caused by rebels’ own chemical arsenal

world Updated: Apr 05, 2017 12:07 IST
Reuters
Gas contamination

A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib.(Reuters Photo)

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that a poisonous gas contamination in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun was the result of gas leaking from a rebel chemical weapons depot after it was hit by Syrian government air strikes.

The United States has blamed the administration of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the attack, in which scores of people are reported to have been killed.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), from 11:30 am to 12:30pm local time, Syrian aviation made a strike on a large terrorist ammunition depot and a concentration of military hardware in the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun town,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konoshenkov said in a statement posted on YouTube.

“On the territory of the depot there were workshops which produced chemical warfare munitions.”

He said the chemical munitions had been used by rebels in Aleppo last year. “The poisoning symptoms of the victims in Khan Sheikhoun shown on videos in social networks are the same as they were in autumn of the previous year in Aleppo,” Konoshenkov said.

