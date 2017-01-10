Russia says US move to impose sanctions an attempt to degrade ties

The proposed senate legislation to impose sanctions on Russia over allegations it tried to influence the US presidential elections are an attempt to prolong the harm already done to US-Russian ties, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“That’s the internal affair of the United States but we see continuing attempts to exclude any kind of dialogue between our two countries and attempts, blow-by-blow, to do further harm to the prospects for our bilateral relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Republican senator John McCain and democratic Senators Ben Cardin and Robert Menendez on Monday said they will introduce a legislation to impose “comprehensive” sanctions on Russia over its attempts to influence the 2016 US elections.

Peskov said separate US sanctions announced on Monday, on several Russian officials linked to the so-called Magnitsky Affair, were fresh steps towards the “degradation of relations” between Moscow and Washington.