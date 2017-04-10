 Russian ‘hacker’ arrested in Spain, could be linked to US Presidential elections | world-news | Hindustan Times
Russian ‘hacker’ arrested in Spain, could be linked to US Presidential elections

world Updated: Apr 10, 2017 17:00 IST
AP
Russian hacker

In this Sunday, Oct 9, 2016, file photo, the then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. (AP File Photo)

An alleged Russian hacker has been detained in Barcelona at the request of American authorities, an arrest that set cybersecurity circles abuzz after a Russian broadcaster raised the possibility it was linked to the US presidential election.

A spokesperson for Spain’s National Court said that the Pyotr Levashov was arrested in response to a US computer crimes warrant. She spoke on condition of anonymity in line with court rules.

The US Embassy in Spain declined comment; the Russian Embassy did not immediately return messages.

Russian state broadcaster RT quoted Levashov’s wife Maria as saying that her husband was arrested by armed police at their apartment in Barcelona.

She said her husband told her he had been accused of creating a computer virus “linked to (President Donald) Trump’s election win.”

