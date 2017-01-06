Russian officials celebrated Trump win, says report

US intelligence community is likely to give president-elect Donald Trump a report on Friday detailing evidence they have of Russian meddling in the election that could include communication intercepts of Russian officials celebrating his victory.

According to The Washington Post the report will also identify “actors” who played a role in passing on the data stolen from Democratic Party’s computer networks by Russian hackers to WikiLeaks and two other websites.

This 50-page report was given to President Barack Obama on Thursday and it will be given to Trump at a briefing by director of the National Intelligence James Clapper and directors of the CIA and the FBI John Brennan and James Comey later on Friday.

An abridged version is to be made public next week. Trump continues to be sceptical about intelligence assessment that Russia was behind the hacking and has tended to side with Moscow, which has denied any role in it, and Julian Assange who has said blamed “careless” Democrats for it.

“So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday, after intelligence officials reaffirmed their assessment at a senate hearing.

Trump’s scepticism about the assessment could be related to the suggestion that the hacking was carried by Russia, on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, to help him win the presidency, and that somehow Moscow may have won him the White House.