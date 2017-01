Russian president Vladimir Putin is ready to meet US president Donald Trump but preparations for the possible meeting may take months, not weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

“This will not be in coming weeks, let’s hope for the best - that the meeting will happen in the coming months,” Peskov told BBC, according to TASS.

