‘Sad, he forgot to mention victims’: Twitter mocks Trump for bragging about crowd size in flooded Texas

US President Donald Trump visited on Tuesday the coastal city of Corpus Christi days after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the state of Texas, turning roads into rivers and neighbourhoods into lakes.

Mostly, Trump -- sporting a ‘USA’ baseball cap and clutching a Texas flag with its trademark lone star -- tried to strike a unifying tone and praised the work of state and federal officials in responding to the disaster.

But after surveying the flood situation in Texas, Trump emerged from a fire station in Annaville and seemingly, in a moment of lapse, forgot his sobriety, climbed a ladder and remarked: “What a crowd, what a turn out.”

The president’s remark almost made it seem that he was at one of his campaign rallies, and not reviewing the damage . Many in the crowd of 1000 were chanting ‘USA, USA’, The Guardian reported.

Twitter users were quick to denounce Trump’s remarks, who otherwise said of tropical storm Harvey: “This was of epic proportion. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this.”

Trump in Texas after Harvey: "What a crowd, what a turnout"



Omg..pic.twitter.com/ArE9vZRD5J — 🇺🇸TrumpRussia🇷🇺 (@TrumpEra_2017) August 29, 2017

Trump actually said "What a crowd! What a turnout!" to Harvey-devastated Texas. Want a bigger crowd, you tone deaf moron? RESIGN. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 29, 2017

Trump mentioned crowd size but doesn't mentions victims or first responders in speech #HarveyFlood #TuesdayThoughts #Texas — Rick A (@changemation) August 30, 2017

Trump bragged about his crowd size while visiting Texas amid Hurricane Harvey. It doesn’t count when people are stranded. pic.twitter.com/YdR1oGbXaz — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 29, 2017

I'm glad the people of Texas could put aside rescuing people to greet trump. "What a crowd. Great turnout" — Eric Henderson (@EricTHenderso) August 30, 2017

Trump in Texas: "What a crowd. What a turnout!"



At least 15 people have lost their lives and Trump is still talking about his crowd sizes. — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) August 29, 2017

Trump In Corpus Christie, Texas doesn't mention a Word about the dead or displaced. Instead he Boasts about Crowd Size.



Sick & SAD! — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 29, 2017

Did some users predict it right?

New prediction. Trump goes to Texas Tuesday, visits Red Cross shelter; brags about crowd size. @realDonaldTrump — Lord Snark (@BRLong1010) August 27, 2017

I'm waiting for Trump to go to Texas, visit a shelter full of Harvey survivors and then comment on the huge crowd turnout for his visit. — ChrisTheBarMan (@ChrisTheBarMan) August 29, 2017

The President also said he was pleased with the response so far, but it was too soon to take a victory lap. “We won’t say congratulations. We don’t want to do that.... We’ll congratulate each other when it’s all finished,” he said.

Four days after Harvey slammed onshore as a Category Four hurricane, emergency crews in Houston still struggled to reach hundreds of stranded people in a massive round-the-clock rescue operation.

