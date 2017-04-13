Sad! Health inspectors find 13 violations at Mar-a-Lago kitchens

Donald Trump’s “winter White House” has often given Secret Service agents a headache over potential security breaches, but the US President’s Mar-a-Lago resort may now have a new worry.

Health and safety officials have found 13 violations at the kitchens of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. According to the BBC, the violations include meat and fish stored in broken fridges, tap water not warm enough to sanitise employees’ hands, and rust on a walk-in freezer.

Eleven of the violations were discovered in January, with another two discovered in 2015.

According to the Miami Herald, Trump, before he was elected, was known for personally checking the Mar-a-Lago kitchens himself and conducting staff inspections.

Membership at the private club is $200,000 per annum — twice of what it was before Trump was elected President.

Trump has played host to many world leaders at the resort, including Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.