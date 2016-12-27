 Saeed asks Pak govt not to forge friendship with India | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Saeed asks Pak govt not to forge friendship with India

world Updated: Dec 27, 2016 17:29 IST
PTI, Lahore
Highlight Story

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), sits during a rally against India and in support of Kashmir, in Karachi, Pakistan, December 18. (REUTERS)

Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has asked the Pakistan government to refrain from forging friendship with India claiming that its forces are committing atrocities in Kashmir.

He also alleged that the BJP government is trying to change the demographic status in Kashmir.

“We are standing with Kashmiris and completely support freedom movement of Kashmir,” he said and criticised the Indian army for committing atrocities in Kashmir.

He has urged the Pakistani government to solve problems of Kashmiris.

“The Pakistani government should not look towards India’s friendship. Blood is being shed in Kashmir. Therefore, it is Pakistani government’s responsibility to solve their problems,” he said.

Read| Sartaj Aziz’s visit to India a disgrace to Pakistan, says Hafiz Saeed

tags

more from world

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<