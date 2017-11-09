Saudi Arabia orders citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible

Saudi Arabia has warned its citizens against travelling to Lebanon and asked those who in the country to leave as soon as possible, the kingdom’s official news agency (SPA) quoted an official source in the foreign ministry as saying.

“Due to the circumstances in the Lebanese Republic, the kingdom asks its citizens who are visiting or residing” in the country to leave it as soon as possible, the source added.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri shocked his country Saturday when he announced in a televised statement out of Saudi Arabia that he was resigning. He has not been seen in Lebanon since.

He said his country had been taken hostage by the militant group Hezbollah, a partner in his coalition government and a major foe of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia says it considers Hezbollah’s participation in the Lebanese government an “act of war” against the kingdom.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said he will not consider the premier’s resignation until the two meet in person.