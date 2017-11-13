 Saudi Arabia says it will reopen Yemen airports, seaports | world-news | Hindustan Times
Saudi Arabia says it will reopen Yemen airports, seaports

world Updated: Nov 13, 2017 13:35 IST
This file photo taken on July 07, 2015 shows smoke billowing following air-strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on a weapons depot at a military airport in the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia’s mission to the United Nations says the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen will begin reopening airports and seaports in the Arab world’s poorest country.
This file photo taken on July 07, 2015 shows smoke billowing following air-strikes by the Saudi-led coalition on a weapons depot at a military airport in the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia’s mission to the United Nations says the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen will begin reopening airports and seaports in the Arab world’s poorest country.(AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia’s mission to the United Nations says the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen will begin reopening airports and seaports in the Arab world’s poorest country.

The mission’s announcement came in a statement early on Monday.

It says: “The first step in this process will be taken within 24 hours and involves reopening all the ports in areas controlled by” Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which the coalition backs.

It says those ports are in Aden, Mocha and Mukalla.

Saudi Arabia announced it shut down all ports after a November 4 ballistic missile attack on Riyadh near its international airport by the Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

Saudi Arabia and the US have accused Iran of supplying the ballistic missile used in that attack. The Houthis have denied that.

