 Saudi prince buys airplane seats to transport 80 falcons | world-news | Hindustan Times
Saudi prince buys airplane seats to transport 80 falcons

world Updated: Jan 31, 2017 19:04 IST
PTI
PTI
Dubai
Saudi prince

A picture posted on the Reddit has gone viral that shows a flock of blindfolded falcons seated on a plane around the cabin among passengers, each bird seemingly tied securely to the seats.(Reddit)

A Saudi prince recently bought tickets of a passenger jet for his 80 falcons, according to media reports.

A picture posted on the Reddit has gone viral that shows a flock of blindfolded falcons seated on a plane around the cabin among passengers, each bird seemingly tied securely to the seats.

Reddit user Lensoo posted it online, writing “my captain friend sent me this photo. Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks,” the Khaleej Times reported.

Transportation of falcons, the national bird of the UAE, is not a rare practice in the Middle East.

Falcons can get their own forest green passports to fly in the UAE. That passport allows them to travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Morocco, and Syria.

Qatar Airways’ website also states that a maximum of six falcons can be brought on economy class.

A Flydubai spokesperson said falcons must have their own seat, with a cloth placed underneath them to prevent accidents.

Etihad Airways also allows falcons on board.

A similar case was reported in 2014. Here is a video from then:

