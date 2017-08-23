 Secret Services checks unattended package at White House | world-news | Hindustan Times
Secret Services checks unattended package at White House

world Updated: Aug 23, 2017 00:08 IST
The Secret Service and Washington police are investigating a package left near a White House fence.

The Secret Service stated on Twitter Tuesday that, with local law enforcement, they were “responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex.”

In a subsequent tweet, the Secret Service said that pedestrian traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue and in Lafayette Park was “restricted due to law enforcement activity.”

A Secret Service spokesman said no further information was available.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon. The president was traveling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally.

