 Several feared killed in explosion at a market in Kabul: Afghan media
Several feared killed in explosion at a market in Kabul: Afghan media  

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2017 18:32 IST
A blast in Kabul killer several.
A blast in Kabul killer several.(AFP File Photo)

At least seven people were killed and nine others wounded in an explosion at a market in the western neighbourhood of Kabul on Friday, the media reported.

According to Tolo News, the blast occurred in the afternoon in Sar-e-Karez market.

The target of the attack remained unknown. Three vehicles, several shops and houses were damaged in the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is the latest in a string of bombings that have targeted dozens of military and security compounds across Afghanistan.

On November 16, at least 15 people, including eight police officers, were killed when a suicide bomber struck a political gathering in northern Kabul.

