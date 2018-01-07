Stink in the air! United flight diverted after passenger smears poop all over bathrooms

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong had to be diverted on Thursday after an adult male passenger smeared faeces all over the plane’s bathrooms.

The unidentified man “messed up the bathrooms with his own faeces” before trying to shove his shirt into one of the toilets, according to reports.

The plane made an unscheduled landing in Alaska, where he was escorted off by police for interrogation, KTVA reported.

“After the interviews were done, there were no appropriate charges for anything criminal,” Anchorage airport police lieutenant Joe Gamache told The Sky News.

In a press statement to Fox News, the airlines said, “United flight 895, traveling from Chicago to Hong Kong, diverted to Anchorage last night due to a disruptive passenger.

“Authorities met the aircraft upon its arrival at the gate. We provided hotel accommodations for our customers and are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

According to officials, the 22 year old man, who was carrying a Vietnamese passport with US residency, was later taken for a mental evaluation.