 Sikh man described as 'terrorist' in flyers wins mayoral election in US city | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sikh man described as 'terrorist' in flyers wins mayoral election in US city

Ravinder Bhalla’s election victory was, however, hailed on social media.

world Updated: Nov 08, 2017 19:58 IST
Rezaul Hasan Laskar
Ravinder Bhalla, who has been a member of the city council for more than seven years, won the election on Tuesday.
Ravinder Bhalla, who has been a member of the city council for more than seven years, won the election on Tuesday.(Twitter/ @RaviBhalla)

Days after featuring on flyers that labelled him a “terrorist”, Ravinder Bhalla is set to become the first Sikh mayor of the city of Hoboken in the US state of New Jersey.

Bhalla, who has been a member of the city council for more than seven years, won the election on Tuesday.

Incumbent mayor Dawn Zimmer decided not to run for re-election in June and endorsed Bhalla, an Indian-American born in New Jersey, to take her place, Pix11 news channel reported.

On November 4, Bhalla had tweeted an image of the flyers that claimed his election victory could cost Hoboken taxpayers millions of dollars. The flyers also featured the slogan “Don’t let terrorism take over our town” in large red letters over a picture of Bhalla.

“Of course this is troubling, but we won’t let hate win,” Bhalla said in his tweet.

The flyers were not the first time Bhalla had been referred to as a terrorist.

A Jersey City man had tweeted: “how the hell did Hoboken allow this guy to be a councilman. He shouldn’t even be allowed in the U.S. #terrorist.”

Bhalla’s election victory was hailed on social media.

 

more from world
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you