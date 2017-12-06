TIME names ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year
The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.world Updated: Dec 06, 2017 18:26 IST
Time magazine named Wednesday “The Silence Breakers” who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.
“The Silence Breakers” designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year’s first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.
President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.