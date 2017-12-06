 TIME names ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year | world-news | Hindustan Times
TIME names ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

Time designated‘Silence Breakers’ who triggered sexual harassment revelations as Person of the Year. (Photo: time.com)

Time magazine named Wednesday “The Silence Breakers” who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.

“The Silence Breakers” designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year’s first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

