Six killed in explosion at a fireworks shop in China

At least six persons have been killed in an explosion at a fireworks shop in a market in Yueyang City of central China’s Hunan Province.

The six victims were suffocated by the smoke from the blasts, late on Tuesday night. Another individual was hospitalised and is now in stable condition, according to local authorities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident took place in a commercial and residential building at 9:08 pm on Tuesday.

It was triggered by firecrackers lit by a buyer outside the store after purchase.

China permits fireworks to be used in month long Chinese New Year celebrations, starting from January 27.