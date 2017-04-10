Slain Qawwal Amjad Sabri’s family wants to leave Pakistan due to ‘life threats’

The family of Pakistan’s renowned Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri, who was killed by Taliban militants last year, wants to leave the country as they feel “unsafe”.

“We are not comfortable with the security provided and we feel we are being watched. That is why we are trying to leave the country,” said Sabri’s brother Azmat.

“We are trying to settle in London, we have a brother there,” he told Dawn, adding that the family “would be ready to leave tomorrow” if they get the visas.

Earlier, speaking to a TV channel, Azmat said: “We feel unsafe here now, even though we have lived here all our lives and love Liaquatabad (in Karachi).”

He, however, clarified that the family has received no threats to their life.

Watch Amjad Sabri’s last performance

Sabri, 40, and an associate were travelling in a car in Liaquatabad area, when Taliban militants fired at their vehicle, critically injuring him on June 23 last year.

The two were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital immediately, where Sabri succumbed to his injuries.

Hakimullah Mehsud faction, a splinter group of the Taliban, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Amjad Sabri was the son of renowned Qawwal Ghulam Farid Sabri whose family is famous in the subcontinent for their contribution to this sufi art and mystic poetry.

Sabri was one of Pakistan’s finest qawwals, known for his soul-stirring renditions of mystic poetry.