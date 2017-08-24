Small rise in Indian students after Brexit, EU citizens quit UK

After a drop of more than 50% in Indian students coming to the UK since 2010, new figures released on Thursday showed a 10% rise from the previous year, while net migration dropped because of tens of thousands of EU citizens leaving after the Brexit vote.

Figures for the year ending March 2017 showed that Indian professionals were given the most visas - 58% of the total or 53,366 of 92,805 visas granted. Indians (800) also figured among the top in the list of those forcibly returned to countries of origin.

The figures released by the Office for National Statistics and Home Office added to the controversial discourse on student visas, with the new official assessment suggesting the number of students not returning after completing courses is far lower than estimated.

Nicola White from our Migration Statistics Unit comments on today's quarterly migration release: https://t.co/NeENKw3vCs pic.twitter.com/lv1AdleGMs — ONS (@ONS) August 24, 2017

The crackdown on abuse of student visas since 2010 was driven by estimates that tens of thousands of non-EU students – including Indians – remained in the UK illegally , but the assessment now is that those figures were “experimental” and the actual number may be far lower.

The crackdown included closure of the post-study work visa that was popular among self-financing Indian students, and the closure of nearly 900 bogus colleges that were admitting Indian and other non-EU students for allegedly non-academic purposes.

For years, the ONS has estimated foreign student overstayers at just over 100,000/yr. The true figure revealed by exit check data is 4,600 — Helen Warrell (@helenwarrell) August 24, 2017

Faced with new statistical doubts, home secretary Amber Rudd – who has promised more curbs on international students – announced a new study by the influential Migration Advisory Committee on the financial and other impact of students coming to the UK.

Universities UK (the umbrella body of Britain’s universities), other higher education stakeholders and some cabinet ministers have been demanding that international students be taken out of overall migration statistics, since the vast majority of them return home and cannot be considered migrants.

But earlier, as the home secretary and now as the Prime Minister, Theresa May has resisted the demand, mainly based on the estimate that tens of thousands of international students do not return to their countries after completing their studies.

Rudd said: “There is no limit to the number of genuine international students who can come to the UK to study and the fact that we remain the second most popular global destination for those seeking higher education is something to be proud of.

“We understand how important students from around the world are to our higher education sector, which is a key export for our country, and that’s why we want to have a robust and independent evidence base of their value and the impact they have.”

Recent figures suggest the marginal increase in Indian student numbers was at the postgraduate level, while the largest drop was for vocational courses.

Responding to Rudd’s new study, Universities UK chief executive Alistair Jarvis said: "This is an opportunity to build on the considerable evidence that shows that international students have a very positive impact on the UK economy and local communities.

"Recent research by Oxford Economics showed that international students generate more than £25 billion for the economy and support over 200,000 jobs in communities across the UK. International students also enrich our campuses and the experience of UK students, culturally as well as economically. Many return home having built strong professional and personal links that provide long term soft power benefits to the UK."