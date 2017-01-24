 ‘SNL’ writer suspended for tweet about Donald Trump’s 10-yr-old son Barron | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘SNL’ writer suspended for tweet about Donald Trump’s 10-yr-old son Barron

world Updated: Jan 24, 2017 12:22 IST
AP
AP
AP, New York
Highlight Story

President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington on Jan 20.(AP Photo)

A writer of comedy show “Saturday Night Live” has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump’s 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly tells The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the child. An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.

Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to “sincerely apologize” for the “insensitive” tweet and “deeply regret” her actions.

NBC had no comment.

Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he “deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

Read| Trumps: All you need to know about new US first family, 45th President Donald

tags

more from world

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you