Social media loves this Canadian mayor who learns how to tie a turban, do bhangra

A video of a Canadian mayor dancing to bhangra and learning how to tie a turban was hailed on social media for celebrating the country’s diversity.

In the video posted on Facebook, Dan Curtis, the mayor of Whitehorse -- the capital of Yukon state -- is given a tutorial on tying a Sikh turban followed by a lesson on bhangra.

It’s been an experience I’ll remember for my whole life,” Curtis said at the end of the seven-minute video posted earlier this month by dancer Gurdeep Pandher.

“Thank you for bringing diversity to our city, our territory and our country... And I firmly believe that it is because of people like yourself, having these amazing customs, you make our city, our territory and our country so much stronger,” Curtis said, wearing a deep red turban.

The video was lauded online for celebrating the inclusivity of the nation, with one user saying: “We definitely need more understanding of each others culture....after all we are just humans. Great job Mr Mayor. Love not war is the answer.”

I'm moving to Canada 🙄 so much #love and #diversity - check out this Canadian mayor learning how to put on the Turban 🤗 pic.twitter.com/qxXTSHaQQ0 — Mina (@mina_ysf) January 13, 2017

This is what Canada is all about - DIVERSITY! https://t.co/7s0iZQ1Ipg — Brian Parrott (@BParrottSTCInd) January 13, 2017

Anti-racism campaigns have been held across Canada in the past. In September last year, the University of Alberta organised a ‘Turban, Eh!’ campaign where participants were taught how to tie a turban and the curious could learn more about Sikh culture and its customs. The varsity had also launched an online campaign #MakeItAwkward in response to racist posters against Sikhs that had propped up in the campus last year.

Indian origin citizens make up one of the largest non-European ethnic groups in Canada, according to government data.

Including defence minister Harjit Sajjan, there are four Indian-origin ministers in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet.