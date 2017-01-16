 Social media loves this Canadian mayor who learns how to tie a turban, do bhangra | world-news | Hindustan Times
Social media loves this Canadian mayor who learns how to tie a turban, do bhangra

Jan 16, 2017
Hindustan Times
The video, which has been viewed over a million times, shows the Canadian mayor Dan Curtis learning how to tie a turban. (Picture courtesy: Facebook/Gurpreet Pandher)

A video of a Canadian mayor dancing to bhangra and learning how to tie a turban was hailed on social media for celebrating the country’s diversity.

In the video posted on Facebook, Dan Curtis, the mayor of Whitehorse -- the capital of Yukon state -- is given a tutorial on tying a Sikh turban followed by a lesson on bhangra.

It’s been an experience I’ll remember for my whole life,” Curtis said at the end of the seven-minute video posted earlier this month by dancer Gurdeep Pandher.

“Thank you for bringing diversity to our city, our territory and our country... And I firmly believe that it is because of people like yourself, having these amazing customs, you make our city, our territory and our country so much stronger,” Curtis said, wearing a deep red turban.

The video was lauded online for celebrating the inclusivity of the nation, with one user saying: “We definitely need more understanding of each others culture....after all we are just humans. Great job Mr Mayor. Love not war is the answer.”

Anti-racism campaigns have been held across Canada in the past. In September last year, the University of Alberta organised a ‘Turban, Eh!’ campaign where participants were taught how to tie a turban and the curious could learn more about Sikh culture and its customs. The varsity had also launched an online campaign #MakeItAwkward in response to racist posters against Sikhs that had propped up in the campus last year.

Indian origin citizens make up one of the largest non-European ethnic groups in Canada, according to government data.

Including defence minister Harjit Sajjan, there are four Indian-origin ministers in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet.

<