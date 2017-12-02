 SpaceX’s new rocket to ferry Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster to Mars | world-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

SpaceX’s new rocket to ferry Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster to Mars

Falcon Heavy is a more powerful rocket that SpaceX hopes to use for missions to the Moon and Mars.

world Updated: Dec 02, 2017 15:00 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiling the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, US, November 16, 2017.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiling the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, US, November 16, 2017. (Reuters)

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that the first flight of his company’s “Falcon Heavy” rocket will carry a Tesla Roadster -- touted as the quickest car in the world with record-setting acceleration, range and performance -- into Martian orbit.

“Falcon Heavy” is the follow-up to SpaceX’s “Falcon 9” rocket.

It is a more powerful rocket that SpaceX hopes to use for missions to the Moon and Mars.

The rocket was originally supposed to take flight back in 2013 or 2014, but its maiden flight is now pegged for January 2018.

Tesla Roadster is an all-electric battery-powered, four-seater sports car prototype from Tesla.

Musk has stated that the Roadster would be the quickest vehicle in the Tesla lineup, with a new acceleration mode called “Maximum Plaid”.

SpaceX also plans to be able to recover all three rocket cores that power the “Falcon Heavy”, just like it has done over the last year with main rocket booster stage of its “Falcon 9” rockets, according to The Verge.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Musk said at a press conference that “Falcon Heavy” might not even make it to orbit the first time it leaves the atmosphere.

