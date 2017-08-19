Spain: After Barcelona, Islamic State now claims Cambrils attack

“Soldiers” of the Islamic State group carried out a deadly attack in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils, the jihadist organisation’s propaganda outlet Amaq said on Saturday.

“Attacks by the soldiers of the Caliphate in Spain... led to the deaths and wounding of more than 120 people from the states of the Crusader alliance,” it said in a statement on its Telegram account.

It said its fighters “ran over several Crusaders with a truck in the coastal town of Cambrils.”

Eight hours after a deadly attack on Thursday afternoon that left 13 people dead in Barcelona, an Audi A3 car rammed into pedestrians in Cambrils, 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Barcelona.

Police killed the five attackers, some of whom were wearing explosive belts.

Six civilians and a police officer were wounded in the attack and one woman later died of her wounds, authorities said.

IS, which once controlled a self-declared “caliphate” across large parts of Iraq and Syria, has suffered major losses in recent months.

It has called for attacks against states taking part in the US-led coalition fighting against it.