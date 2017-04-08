Stand at ease: Canada province bans mandatory high heels at workplaces

The Canadian province of British Columbia has banned high heels at all workplaces, the media reported.

The provincial government said the requirement to wear high heels at some workplaces was a health and safety issue and it was amending the footwear regulation under the Workers Compensation Act, Global News Canada said.

“In some workplaces in our province, women are required to wear high heels on the job,” provincial premier Christy Clark said.

“Like most British Columbians, our government thinks this is wrong. That is why we are changing this regulation to stop this unsafe and discriminatory practice.”

This issue came to light due to a private member’s bill from Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

“I couldn’t believe that in British Columbia in 2017 there are restaurants and bars that require women to wear high heels,” Weaver told Global News Canada.

“It’s not safe because you are walking around in a greasy-floored kitchen. It’s not healthy because you’re standing up for nine hours putting pressure on your back in funny ways as well as your feet.”

Former server Simran Gill told Global News her feet would be covered in blisters and often bloody after working in heels, a dress code that was mandated by her employer.

The pain caused her to quit her job after only four months.

“My feet were in so much pain from the attire I had to wear that I literally could not take the job. The money just wasn’t worth it,” Gill added.