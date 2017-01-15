Stop cross-border terrorism: Pakistan’s Bajwa tells Afghan President

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to condole the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan and urged him to restrict cross-border incursions, an official in Islamabad said.

Inter-Services public relations chief major general Asif Ghafoor tweeted the statement, according to which the army chief “pressed upon Afghanistan to cooperate in stopping the to-and-fro movement of terrorists from across the border”.

The army chief suggested installing a “robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation” to restrict the movement of terrorists.

“Elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by blame game,” the statement read.

“All safe havens of terrorists have been eliminated from Pakistan,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

Gen Bajwa expressed concern about the “tragic series of events” that “people of both the brotherly countries” have faced over the last few years.

Ghani thanked Gen Bajwa for his sentiment and echoed his resolve to improve peace and stability in the region.

Earlier this week, scores of protestors gathered outside the Pakistan embassy in Kabul to demonstrate against Pakistan’s alleged support for insurgents in Afghanistan.

The demonstrators raised slogans against Pakistan Army’s intelligence arm, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The protestors accused the Pakistan embassy of being a “nest of spies in Afghanistan” and said the “ISI supports insurgents and has a hand in recent terrorist attacks in the country”.