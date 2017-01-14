Strong 6.1 earthquake off coast of Fiji; no immediate damage reported

A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake, recorded at 6:11 pm (0611 GMT) was centred 152 kilometres (94 miles) southwest of Nadi and 238 kilometres from the capital Suva at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Prelim M6.1 earthquake Fiji region Jan-14 06:11 UTC, updates https://t.co/uw3EBPenMW, 0 #quake tweets/min— USGSted (@USGSted) January 14, 2017
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same region a week ago.
That tremor was felt in Nadi but did not cause any damage.
The area lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a highly active tectonic zone that frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.