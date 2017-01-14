 Strong 6.1 earthquake off coast of Fiji; no immediate damage reported | world-news | Hindustan Times
Strong 6.1 earthquake off coast of Fiji; no immediate damage reported

world Updated: Jan 14, 2017 13:21 IST
AFP, Suva, Fiji
Highlight Story

Tremors were felt Saturday after strong intensity earthquake struck the Fiji on Saturday. (Shutterstock/Representative image)

A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, recorded at 6:11 pm (0611 GMT) was centred 152 kilometres (94 miles) southwest of Nadi and 238 kilometres from the capital Suva at a depth of 10 kilometres.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same region a week ago.

That tremor was felt in Nadi but did not cause any damage.

The area lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a highly active tectonic zone that frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

