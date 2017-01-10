Suicide bomber kills seven, injures six in Helmand province of Afghanistan

An Afghan official said seven people were killed when a suicide bomber on foot carried out an attack in the southern Helmand province.

General Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief, said the target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah -- the capital of Helmand.

He said those killed include civilian and military personnel. Six others were also wounded.

Kemtoz added that a car full of explosives was found nearby and the police were trying to defuse it.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban uses suicide attacks or roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces across the country.