Suicide bombers kill 11 in Iraq attack claimed by Islamic State

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a market on Baghdad’s outskirts on Monday, leaving 11 people dead, a security official said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

“Five suicide bombers attacked a market and shops in the Nahrawan area” east of the Iraqi capital, a police captain told AFP.

“The police killed three of them but the other two blew themselves up” killing 11 civilians and wounding 31, he said.

He added that the blasts also wounded two security personnel in the district, 35 kilometres (20 miles) east of the Iraqi capital.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on its Amaq propaganda channel.

IS said the assault had targeted members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary alliance and claimed it had killed 35 people.

The mostly Shiite Hashed fighters are at the forefront of the battle against the Sunni jihadists.

IS has suffered a string of military defeats in both Syria and Iraq, where in 2014 it proclaimed a “caliphate” after seizing territories the size of Italy.

Last week it lost control of the last town it had held in Iraq.