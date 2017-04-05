 Suicide bombing in Lahore kills at least four, Pakistan Taliban claims attack | world-news | Hindustan Times
Suicide bombing in Lahore kills at least four, Pakistan Taliban claims attack

world Updated: Apr 05, 2017 12:19 IST
Agencies
Suicide attack Pakistan

A policeman checks the police screen as investigators collect evidence at the scene of a blast in a upscale neighbourhood in Lahore, Pakistan on February 23, 2017. (Reuters File Photo)

At least four people have been killed in a suicide bombing which appeared to have been an attack targeting a census team in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore Wednesday, officials said.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on army personnel. Muhammad Khurassani, a spokesperson for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned Islamist movement often called the Pakistani Taliban, issued a statement claiming responsibility.

Security officials had cordoned off the area on Bedian Road in the bustling capital of Punjab province after the blast, which rescue officials said occurred just before 8:00 am local time.

“It appears to have been an act of terrorism,” Punjab provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah said in televised comments, adding that two soldiers and two civilians had been killed.

Rescue officials and police confirmed the toll, with a police official telling AFP the census team had been the target of the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Teams of enumerators backed by the military and security forces are carrying out Pakistan’s first census in almost two decades, an enormous and highly charged task that could redraw Pakistan’s political map one year before national parliamentary elections.

“Four people are dead so far and at least 18 injured, who were shifted to hospital,” said rescue spokesperson Deeba Shahnaz. The police official said at least 10 people had been wounded.

Shahnaz initially described the incident as a gas cylinder explosion, but said the operation was ongoing

This is the second attack in Lahore in less than two months. At least ten people were killed when a blast ripped through an upmarket area of Lahore in February.

A car bomb tore through a market in a mainly Shia area of Pakistan’s Parachinar last week, killing 22 and injuring 57. The attack was claimed by the Taliban.

