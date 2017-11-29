Suspect in police custody after reports of active shooter in Nevada

Police on Tuesday took a suspect into custody in downtown Reno, Nevada after responding to reports of an active shooter, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

“Suspect in the shooting in downtown is detained,” the Reno police department said on social network Twitter at about 8:30 p.m. “Thankfully no reports of injuries to citizens or officers or deputies.”

The unidentified suspect was barricaded for a time inside the Montage apartment complex in the city, the Reno Gazette Journal newspaper said.

Shots were heard coming from for 20 minutes, it added, citing the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Montage resident Dusty Wunderlich said he began hearing gunfire at about 6:45 p.m. that was “sporadic over the last 30 minutes,” the newspaper said.

“I am alone,” he told the paper in a text message. “I have my lights turned off and listening to the scanner. I am armed, which gives some peace of mind. It’s intense when the shots go off but trying to keep a level head.”